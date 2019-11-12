Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Nov. 12, 2019
Snack time ... nope, not another hawk eats quail shot or bobcat eats squirrel shot … just a simple squirrel in the peach tree out back having an afternoon snack mid-September of this year.
I like the way he has secured himself with the claws on his back feet hanging on to a branch, whilst he holds the peach with his front feet and munches on the sweet fruit.
Nature continues to amaze me and especially since it doesn’t really depend on us for anything and aside from soiling our sandbox a bit, there isn’t much effect we have on planet earth. When those pushing the day in and day out burning of forests to restore fire, find that they have once again got it wrong, perhaps we will get a breathable atmosphere again. In the interim we adopt and do what we can to survive. Snack time … what a great idea!
Have a beautiful day today … smile and keep breathing.
Cheers
Ted
Work is about more than making a living, as vital as that is.
It's fundamental to human dignity, to our sense of self-worth as useful, independent, free people.
William J. Clinton
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- ‘Glamping’ plan application withdrawn
- Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
