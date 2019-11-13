OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 13
Ducey: Praise for high-paying jobs

With a Northrop Grumman missile at his side, Gov. Doug Ducey helps formally inaugurate a new company facility Tuesday in south Chandler. Ducey said later that he does not believe the state economy is becoming too dependent on the military and defense industries. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services | azcapmedia
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 11:04 a.m.

With a Northrop Grumman missile at his side, Gov. Doug Ducey helped formally inaugurate a new company facility Tuesday in south Chandler.

Ducey said later that he does not believe the state economy is becoming too dependent on the military and defense industries.

"I would challenge back and say our economy's becoming increasingly diversified.," he said.

The governor also said companies likes that the company hires engineers -- at not just at the entry level.

"The more engineering companies, defense, aviation companies that want to come to California to Arizona, they're all welcome," Ducey said.

