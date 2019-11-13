Ducey: Praise for high-paying jobs
With a Northrop Grumman missile at his side, Gov. Doug Ducey helped formally inaugurate a new company facility Tuesday in south Chandler.
Ducey said later that he does not believe the state economy is becoming too dependent on the military and defense industries.
"I would challenge back and say our economy's becoming increasingly diversified.," he said.
The governor also said companies likes that the company hires engineers -- at not just at the entry level.
"The more engineering companies, defense, aviation companies that want to come to California to Arizona, they're all welcome," Ducey said.
