Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Ryan Gibson

This is the second in a series of Q and A articles, introducing Cottonwood officers to the neighborhoods they serve.

The Cottonwood Police Department has created a Neighborhood Officer Program that divides the city into nine distinct “neighborhoods.”

The objective of the Neighborhood Officer Program is to identify community issues, concerns, problems and crime trends which have long-term, quality-of-life issues.

The Neighborhood Officer will act as a liaison between the Police Department, the community, and a variety of city agencies as necessary to address problems and reduce criminal activity.

The Neighborhood Officer responsibilities:

• Take primary “ownership” and identify and address crime issues within their assigned neighborhood.

• Assist with public education, crime prevention, and neighborhood-specific problems and help with the coordination of other city services.

• Track neighborhood problems and crimes that affect the overall quality of life in a neighborhood and require a repeated police response.

You can contact your Neighborhood Officer via email on the Cottonwood Police Department’s web page under “Find Your Neighborhood Officer.”

Cottonwood Officer Ryan Gibson is responsible for the CW6 neighborhood, which basically encompasses the area between State Route 89A and Mingus Avenue, from 18th to Seventh streets.

What steps will you take to learn about the neighborhood to which you are assigned and what will you do to make sure the people in this neighborhood know you?

Officer Gibson: I have been patrolling this area for about 10 years now. I have made myself familiar with it during that time.

How much time will you be able to invest into interfacing with your assigned neighborhood on a weekly basis? What are your priorities with how you use your time in the neighborhood policing program?

Officer Gibson: I patrol this area four days out of the week during my normal patrol days. Total time varies due to the fact I have several other duties outside of my normal patrol duties.

What do you want the people and businesses in the neighborhood to which you are assigned to know about you?

Officer Gibson: I have been employed with the City of Cottonwood for 10 years and am currently assigned to the patrol division.

What are the most obvious needs you see about the neighborhood to which you are assigned? What is your plan to help this neighborhood meet those needs?

Officer Gibson: I currently do not see any issues outside of the norms.