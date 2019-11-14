Editorial: Transportation impacts crucial with new county developments

It’s a safe bet that most of the folks reading this came here from somewhere else.

Including the person writing it.

Which means the majority of us are guilty to varying degrees of changing the face of the Verde Valley.

Especially those of us who built a home or business on what previously was undisturbed pristine raw land.

All of which gives credence to the old saying that the only constant in life is change.

The Verde Valley has seen its fair share of change over the past few decades. Based on four distinct development proposals now on the table, there is a chance we will see even more change in the decades to come.

The two most dramatic changes – the Spring Creek Ranch and Villa Bellagio projects near Oak Creek Valley – received their first public airing Tuesday. Community reaction was true to the expectation of human nature. People are threatened by these developments. That’s normal. It’s the same reaction we’ve seen in the past year to news of a 300-plus housing development proposed in Rimrock and the already approved residential-commercial complex adjacent to Cornville Road and State Route 89A known as 89 & Vine.

People don’t like change. Especially when it involves undisturbed raw land.

The problem with this mindset is that the land in question is private property. Most people hold sacrosanct their ability to develop their private property in a manner that best suits their needs.

Ultimately, as these various projects make their way to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, the question of allowing developers to move forward requires a balancing act of protecting private property rights vs. the impact on that nebulous quality called the good of the public.

The first question that invariably comes up with growth projects such as these is the issue of water availability. Like it or not, this is not a concern that can be answered or resolved locally. Rather, it is a matter between the property owner and the Arizona Department of Water Resources. That determination is based on ADWR’s Assured Water Supply and Adequate Water Supply programs to evaluate the availability of a 100-year water supply. It is designed to take into account current and committed water demand, as well as growth projections.

That leaves issues such as land density, transportation concerns and any negative impacts on adjacent property owners as the balancing act that is weighed against private property rights.

As for land density in the Cornville area, the precedent is really all over the map.

Historic Cornville proper is basically two-acre minimum lots, which is totally inconsistent with the density seen in Verde Santa Fe and Oak Creek Valley. That also speaks to the issue of neighboring property impacts. Are the people in Verde Santa Fe and Oak Creek Valley going to complain about projects with property densities that rival the very places they now live?

Can the folks in Cornville proper legitimately claim the density of these two projects adversely affects their property when they are landlocked from them by Oak Creek?

As for transportation impacts, that is a legitimate concern. Down the road on State Route 89A, the modified T-styled intersection with Page Springs Road has been identified as a transportation hazard badly in need of a fix. Are we now going to allow two more such intersections to incur a huge increase in traffic and duplicate the hazard that already exists on 89A and Page Springs Road?

The same question is equally pertinent with the Primrose development in Rimrock. It is a community with only one road going in and the same two-lane road going out. Is that a sufficient transportation corridor to accommodate another 300 to 500 cars each day?

With all three of these developments – four if you want to include 89 & Vine -- the question for county supervisors and state transportation planners is which comes first: development projects that are bound to create transportation problems or highway infrastructure that will accommodate future growth?

That’s the challenge facing the county supervisors with all three of these projects.

Are we proactive with growth challenges or reactionary?

Stay tuned.

-- Dan Engler