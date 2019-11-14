OFFERS
EF Productions presents Celebration of Christmas

Celebration of Christmas has a cast and crew of more than 100 people, a live orchestra, exciting original and traditional music, beautiful costumes, a winter wonderland with snow, life sized toy parade, exotic animals including camels, spectacular lighting, and special effects.

Originally Published: November 14, 2019 11:23 a.m.

COTTONWOOD –- Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter wonderlands?

Remember when it was a time of hope, of new beginnings?

A time of angels announcing glad tidings of great joy to shepherds in a field and wise men following a star to bring gifts to heaven’s Child?

It’s not just a memory.

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 25th annual Celebration of Christmas.

This theatrical Broadway style Christmas production is a story where a little angel is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas.

Set in old England, it is a cross between ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’

With new music and scenes, audiences of all ages will enjoy Celebration of Christmas.

The show runs Friday, Dec. 6 through Monday, Dec. 9. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

With multiple levels of seating, Celebration of Christmas is affordable for anyone. Tickets for ages 4 and older are $6-$23 for general admission and reserved seats. Children 3 and younger are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are available through the box office, over the phone 888-71-TICKETS, or at efproductions.org.

Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Tickets are an additional $2 at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open one hour before each performance.

Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

For more information, call EF Productions at 928-634-3034, ext. 102 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. EF Productions is located at 1580 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood, one block west of Mingus Union High School.

