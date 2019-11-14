EF Productions presents Celebration of Christmas

COTTONWOOD –- Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter wonderlands?

Remember when it was a time of hope, of new beginnings?

A time of angels announcing glad tidings of great joy to shepherds in a field and wise men following a star to bring gifts to heaven’s Child?

It’s not just a memory.

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 25th annual Celebration of Christmas.

This theatrical Broadway style Christmas production is a story where a little angel is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas.

Set in old England, it is a cross between ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’

Celebration of Christmas has a cast and crew of more than 100 people, a live orchestra, exciting original and traditional music, beautiful costumes, a winter wonderland with snow, life sized toy parade, exotic animals including camels, spectacular lighting, and special effects.

With new music and scenes, audiences of all ages will enjoy Celebration of Christmas.

The show runs Friday, Dec. 6 through Monday, Dec. 9. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

With multiple levels of seating, Celebration of Christmas is affordable for anyone. Tickets for ages 4 and older are $6-$23 for general admission and reserved seats. Children 3 and younger are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are available through the box office, over the phone 888-71-TICKETS, or at efproductions.org.

Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Tickets are an additional $2 at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open one hour before each performance.

Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

For more information, call EF Productions at 928-634-3034, ext. 102 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. EF Productions is located at 1580 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood, one block west of Mingus Union High School.