JoAnne Cook steps down from COC school board

COTTONWOOD – A year ago, Jason Finger left the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board after 12 years.

On Dec. 31, another longtime Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board member will resign.

In her Nov. 12 letter, JoAnne Cook explained that although it has “been an honor and a pleasure to serve the community and the district” the past seven years, she has “other commitments requiring her time and attention.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working together with a team of people extremely committed to our number one priority, students,” Cook wrote to Superintendent Steve King and her fellow board members.

When Cook spoke during one of the district’s board meetings, Finger said “her words carried a lot of weight.”

“I always respected that JoAnne didn’t come in with an agenda, always respected the process, the decision making,” Finger said. “JoAnne did her homework, always came prepared.”

In her resignation letter, Cook wrote that she is “thankful for the support of board members during my service, and proud of the accomplishments we have made to provide students with the tools and opportunities to succeed.”

Thursday, King said that Cook “contributed to our district in immense ways.”

“JoAnne is a supportive, conscientious board member,” said King, in his third year as Cottonwood-Oak Creek superintendent. “She always does her homework, asks pertinent questions. She made me a better superintendent as I was learning the ropes.”

In his first year as board president, Eric Marcus said that Cook has been a “significant contributor to the board.”

“JoAnne always knows the right questions to ask,” Marcus said. “She’s made major contributions, she’s been a very valuable member of the team.”

Anyone interested in replacing Cook on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board should send a letter of interest and a resume to Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Letters can be mailed, hand-delivered, faxed or emailed. Address is Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301; Fax 928-771-3329, or email to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.



Please include information about yourself, why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates also may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

To be eligible to serve on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board, you must be a registered voter, be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and they or their spouse cannot be employed by the district or work for a third party provider with the district.

Carter will interview finalists at the Cottonwood Oak Creek School District Office on Friday, Dec. 13. Carter plans to announce Cook’s replacement by Monday, Dec. 16.

The appointment will be valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, call Tim Carter at 928-925-6560.