NAU men’s basketball signs four

FLAGSTAFF – The Northern Arizona University men’s basketball program has added four players to the 2020 signing class, NAU head coach Shane Burcar announced on Wednesday.

“I could not be more excited about this group of young men and what they will bring to the NAU community and our basketball family,” Burcar said. “These four players embody what we want our NAU program to stand for tough and competitive players from winning programs. Even more than that, they are great people and great students with each earning a 3.0 GPA or better in high school.”

Joining the Lumberjacks for the 2020-21 season are Dayton Harris (Guard/Mesa, Ariz./Skyline HS), Carter Mahaney (Guard/Moraga, Calif./Campolindo HS) and Wynton Brown (Forward/Bellflower, Calif./St. John Bosco HS).



The final member of the recruiting class is Carson Towt (Forward/Gilbert, Ariz./Gilbert HS), who is expected to join the ‘Jacks this coming January.

“All four of these players come from winning cultures, programs, and great families. They are committed like the rest of our basketball family to compete for and win Big Sky Championships. All four of them will continue to help us make a positive impact on our community here at Northern Arizona University.”

Harris, is a highly-touted 6-2 point guard within the Arizona prep ranks out of Skyline High School in Mesa, Ariz., where he has lettered in each of his initial three seasons. He helped lead the Coyotes to a 19-8 finish as a junior while averaging 14.9 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals.

Entering his senior season, Harris has seen action in 79 games and has posted averages of 9.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game while being coached by James Campiotti.

“We are excited that Dayton wanted to stay home and represent the State of Arizona,” Burcar said. “He is a tremendous passer, playmaker and teammate. He has helped build the Skyline program into a title contender and he has a great high school coach in James Capriotti. Dayton’s commitment to the classroom and the court is what we want our program to stand for. We are lucky to have him join us next season.”

Mahaney is a 6-2 guard that hails from Campolindo High School in Moraga, Calif., and helped guide the Cougars to their first-ever CIF State Championship in 2019. During the state-title winning season, which saw Campolindo finish 27-7 overall, Mahaney recorded an average of 13.2 points, 3.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.



Over the first his three seasons at Campolindo, Mahaney has posted an average of 10.2 points over 94 career contests. His head coach with the Cougars is Steven Dyer and Mahaney has lettered each of his previous three seasons at the varsity level.

“Carter is a winner,” Burcar said. “He has won at every level he has played at. His knowledge, passion and commitment to the game and team is hard to find. His ability to play in ball-screen situations and make others better is beyond his years.”

Brown is a 6-8 versatile forward from perennial state contender St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., that brings an energetic defensive presence to the floor and can guard players at multiple positions. He saw action in 19 games during his junior season with the Braves and helped lead them to the 2019 Trinity League Championship and advance to the CIF State Basketball Championship.

“Wynton is a college-ready athlete,” Burcar said. “His ability to move his feet and guard multiple positions, run the floor and block shots, gives him the chance to be a special player. He also plays in what is possibly the best conference in the state of California and brings the attitude that he expects to win every game he plays.”

Rounding out the 2020 NAU signing class is Towt, a physical 6-8 power forward from Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Ariz. He helped to lead the Tigers to the 2019 Arizona 5A State Championship, the school’s first title since 2003. During the championship run as a senior, Towt averaged a double-double with 10.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.



He was honored as the San Tan Region 5A Player of the Year and was an honorable mention All-Arizona choice by the Arizona Republic. Towt initially enrolled at Cal Baptist University and will join the Lumberjacks following the completion of the current fall semester.

“Carson is a true tough man and a great competitor,” Burcar said. “His grit, toughness and physicality will help our program the moment he steps on campus. He has been coached by one of the best in the state of Arizona in Jay Caserio and he expects to win and accepts nothing less.”

The Lumberjacks open the home portion of the 2019-20 schedule on Friday, Nov. 15 vs. SAGU American Indian College in a 6 p.m. MST tip from the Rolle Activity Center.

NAU men’s basketball ticket packages are currently on sale for the 2019-20 season. Fans can purchase tickets online at nauathletics.com/tickets or by calling the Lumberjack Ticket Office at 928-523-0639.