Obituary: Lavonna Murdock-McCracken, died 2019

On November 9, 2019, God took Lavonna McCracken home.

Our hearts ache as this part of her journey comes to an end.

Predeceased by husband Harvey McCracken; daughter Claudia. Survived by daughter Jennie Larsen (Kenneth); grandchildren Paul (Rachelle), Sara, Andrew, Mathew; son Alan McCracken (Deborah); grandchildren Cody, Stacey Kester (Jeff), Timothy (Heather); step-grandchildren Autumn, Austin, Amber and Donnie; daughter Audrey McCracken-Ligon; grandchildren Kyle Ligon, and Cami Castillo (Victor); and five great-grandchildren.

Also survived by her brother Joe Murdock; and sisters Kathleen Reid, and Sharlene Sammeli.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the place she loved most on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 526 S. McCracken at 11 a.m.



