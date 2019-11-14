Obituary: Michael P. Zurko, 1946-2019

Michael P. Zurko, 76 of Cottonwood, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

He was born on April 24, 1943 in Shenandoah, PA to Michael G. and Beatrice Zurko.



Michael worked as an Industrial Engineer and worked for Milum Textiles and Palace Station. He served his country in the Navy as ADR3 (E4). One of his special accomplishments was obtaining his pilot’s license.



Michael is survived by his wife of 57 years Shari Zurko of Cottonwood; sons David and wife Diane, and Steven Troy and wife Anna; brother Robert and wife Anneke; sister Patricia; and five grandchildren Jessica, Sean, Joshua, Tig and Stella.



Family services will be held at a later date.



Information provided by survivors.