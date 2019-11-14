OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Nov. 14
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Michael P. Zurko, 1946-2019

Originally Published: November 14, 2019 10:46 a.m.

Michael P. Zurko, 76 of Cottonwood, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

He was born on April 24, 1943 in Shenandoah, PA to Michael G. and Beatrice Zurko.

Michael worked as an Industrial Engineer and worked for Milum Textiles and Palace Station. He served his country in the Navy as ADR3 (E4). One of his special accomplishments was obtaining his pilot’s license.

Michael is survived by his wife of 57 years Shari Zurko of Cottonwood; sons David and wife Diane, and Steven Troy and wife Anna; brother Robert and wife Anneke; sister Patricia; and five grandchildren Jessica, Sean, Joshua, Tig and Stella.

Family services will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Larry David Dewey 1942-2019
Obituary: Leonard C. Nawrocki 1917-2019
Obituary: David J. Mooney 1958-2019
Obituary: Robert Elias Parman 1934-2019
Obituary: Jess Burns 1941-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News