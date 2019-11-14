OFFERS
Olde Tyme Country Fair returns Nov. 23

Oak Creek Elementary School’s annual Olde Tyme Country Fair will offer pony rides, bouncy houses and slides, an obstacle course, face painting, carnival games with prizes, a cake walk, buggy rides, barrel train ride, make and take crafts for the kids, arts and craft vendors, a petting zoo, Dutch oven cobbler, sno-cones, cotton candy and popcorn. VVN file photo

Originally Published: November 14, 2019 11:19 a.m.

CORNVILLE –- Oak Creek Elementary School’s annual Olde Tyme Country Fair is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the school, 11490 Purple Sage Road in Cornville.

The Olde Tyme Country Fair is the school’s biggest fundraiser each year. Although admission is free, you need tickets to participate in most activities, games and rides. Individual tickets are 25 cents each, or you can purchase an all-inclusive bracelet (food costs extra).

Bracelets are available in the front office at Oak Creek Elementary School for $10 each in advance of the fair, or $12 the day of the fair.

The fair will offer pony rides, bouncy houses and slides, an obstacle course, face painting, carnival games with prizes, a cake walk, buggy rides, barrel train ride, make and take crafts for the kids, arts and craft vendors, a petting zoo, Dutch oven cobbler, sno-cones, cotton candy and popcorn.

The Arizona Flywheelers will have a display and there will be several educational booths by Verde Valley organizations, as well as plenty of food available for purchase. This year’s special live musical guest is Over the Rhone.

Various prizes will be available in this year’s raffle. Tickets will be $1 each. Visit tinyurl.com/39thCountryFair to see some of the raffle prizes at this year’s Olde Tyme Country Fair.

The fair is family-friendly and affordable. But please, no outside pets or animals.

Vendors and entertainment still being accepted. Call 928-639-5109 for more information.

Also visit facebook.com/cornvilleoakcreekschool for more information.

