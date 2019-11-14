State foots bill for Valley Academy misspending

Since 2018, Arizona Department of Education has repaid more than $400,000 in federal grant money to the U.S. Department of Education because of alleged misspending at Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education.

Although he said the state department “ended up footing the bill,” ADE Public Information Officer Stefan Swiat also said he is not certain whether Valley Academy will be asked to repay the $426,451.

Auditors have identified questionable costs totaling $638,716 for fiscal years 2011-2016.

Bob Weir, Valley Academy superintendent since July 2016, confirmed that the career and technical education program has not been asked to repay the debt.

“They’ve said nothing to us,” Weir said. “They’ve said nothing to our lawyer.”

According to program determination letters by the U.S. Department of Education’s office of career, technical and adult education dated Feb. 28, 2018, and Aug. 21, 2019, Arizona Department of Education “did not have adequate internal control policies and procedures to ensure that management and employees who were responsible for awarding federal monies and monitoring subrecipients did not have conflicts of interest with its subrecipients.”

Having received grant money from the U.S. Department of Education through Arizona Department of Education, Valley Academy is a subrecipient in this case.

The problem, according to the 2018 letter, determined that conflicts of interest between ADE’s Career and Technical Education Director Dennis Fiscus and Valley Academy “to which the CTE director awarded federal monies.”

Fiscus, according to the 2018 letter, awarded funds to Valley Academy “without following ADE procedures, and in addition, took funds from prior awards to other joint technical education districts in order to support VACTE, which further calls into question the integrity of the CTE program … the CTE director’s conflict of interest, that he was paying himself through VACTE with subgrantee funds [i.e. grant money], tainted all such transactions undermining the federal CTE program.”

Auditors determined that Fiscus, during fiscal years 2012 and 2013 awarded Valley Academy $217,038 “in additional federal award funding” in addition to the original $250K award made in 2011.

Based on a Sept. 17, 2015, discussion with Fiscus, auditors determined that Arizona Department of Education had “no documentation justifying why [$217,038] was awarded solely” to Valley Academy.

According to the 2018 program determination letter, the U.S. Department of Education did not seek recovery of fiscal year 2011 nor fiscal year 2012 funds due to the statute of limitations.

Audit findings were based on fiscal years 2011-2016, when Marv Lamer, and then his wife, Lois, served as Valley Academy superintendent. Marv Lamer resigned in 2011 to take a job with the Arizona Department of Education. Lois Lamer retired in March 2016 due to undisclosed health issues.

The alleged mismanagement of money at Valley Academy was not apparent “until after the fact,” said Steve Dockray, who served on the Valley Academy board from the organization’s inception in 2001 until 2018.

“As board members, you trust that leadership gives you the right answer,” Dockray said Wednesday. “That obviously wasn’t happening.”

But the Valley Academy board’s goal, Dockray’s goal, was “always to do whatever was best for the kids we served.”

“I made those decisions based on what I thought was best for students,” he said.

One successful decision the Valley Academy board made, Dockray said, was hiring Weir. A longtime CTE teacher before he became principal at Camp Verde High School, Weir had worked indirectly with Valley Academy.

“Once we hired Bob, we sat down with him and talked about wanting to change direction, to be more transparent,” Dockray said.

Although Weir said he’s not able to talk about the ongoing investigation, the superintendent said that Valley Academy “cooperated and shall continue to cooperate with the Auditor General with regards to an investigation into alleged financial misconduct committed by former VACTE employees.”

But Valley Academy “cannot comment further, as it may interfere with said investigation and could compromise VACTE’s ability to benefit from any recovered funds,” Weir said. “It is important to recognize that VACTE is a victim in this matter and that it desires to be made whole.”

On Sept. 30, former Valley Academy Business Manager Celeste Ziemkowski was indicted on 19 felony counts of theft and misuse of public monies.

According to a report released by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office, Ziemkowski “allegedly embezzled $30,597 and falsified information in Valley Academy’s records and accounting software.”

In October, Weir told the Verde Independent that the indictment was a “partial closure on past problems.”

