‘Unbelievable’: Pinnacle’s J.D. Johnson grateful for Michigan honoring scholarship

PHOENIX – J.D. Johnson’s football career may be over, but that won’t keep him from rooting for his high school team as it begins the state playoffs, and it won’t keep the University of Michigan from honoring the scholarship it offered him.

Johnson, a quarterback at Pinnacle High School, announced on Oct. 30 that he can no longer play football due to a heart ailment. The Arizona native and three-star prospect in the 2020 class said that a recent medical evaluation revealed a previously known heart condition cannot be corrected by surgery.

The condition, called coarctation of the aorta, was diagnosed when Johnson was 12. Originally, the condition was thought to be treatable, but upon further inspection, doctors found complications that would make playing a contact sport a serious risk to Johnson’s health.

The news was eased by the Wolverines’ support of him.

“It meant so much to me just knowing that coach (Jim) Harbaugh believes in me like that,” Johnson said Friday about the team honoring his scholarship. “Just the loyalty that I see from him is unbelievable and I really appreciate it.”

Johnson was a backup turned starter for a powerhouse Pinnacle team that produced quarterbacks Brian Lewerke (Michigan State) and Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) in the past five years. Johnson started for nearly two seasons.

The news hit his coaches and teammates hard.

“The meeting when J.D. addressed the team, there was a lot of tears and a lot of hugs. I mean the love that was in our room it was overwhelming,” Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke said. “J.D. means so much to this team and the kids ached for him. He’s one of their brothers.”

Johnson was overwhelmed by his team’s reaction.

“It’s been unbelievable,” he said. “I knew that they were going to be there for me, and just the love and support that they’ve given me has really helped me through this.”

Despite the recent news, Harbaugh assured Johnson his scholarship would be honored.

In a tweet, Johnson wrote, “There is NO BETTER place to be a college football player then ANN ARBOR! Coach Harbaugh, I promise I will make the opportunity you have given me count!”

Although his playing career has almost assuredly ended, Johnson still plans to attend Michigan and be a part of the football program in some capacity.

“I asked him, ‘What’s next? What are you going to do?’” Zupke said. “I think he’s going to get his feet wet pretty early in the coaching thing, and I think J.D. would make a fine coach.”

Johnson and Pinnacle had high hopes when the season began. The Pioneers (8-2) still do, but they’ll have to adjust to a significant change as backup quarterback Devon Dampier leads them against Salpointe Catholic in the Open Division quarterfinals at Salpointe on Friday.

“You know we wanna play the Chandlers, the Salpointes, the Saguaros and stuff like that, and show ‘em what we got,” Johnson said. “We think that we have a good team, and can go compete with those guys.”