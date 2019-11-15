31 Women Artists A special exhibition at Sedona Arts Center

The Sedona Arts Center is presenting a special curated exhibition exploring the theme of Surrealist influence in the contemporary art of women.

According to Vince Fazio, executive director of the center, “Work is being submitted from all over the country in answer to this unique ‘call to artists’. I expect our exhibition will be stylistically diverse as the Surrealist influence goes well beyond traditional painting and appears in so many subsequent movements like abstract expressionism, magical realism, collage, assemblage, and photography.”

Sedona has significant roots associated with Surrealism due to the influential artists Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning who lived in Sedona intermittently for many productive years from 1943 – 1957. Surrealism was the prevailing modern art movement in 1943 when Peggy Guggenheim launched a special exhibition curated by Max Ernst entitled Exhibition by 31 Women at her “Art of This Century” gallery in NYC.

The Sedona Arts Center’s “31 Women Artists” exhibition will be juried by Dr. Catriona McAra, University Curator at Leeds Arts University in England. She was awarded her doctorate in the History of Art at the University of Glasgow and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities (IASH), University of Edinburgh. She has published extensively on the art and literature of Dorothea Tanning and Leonora Carrington with a particular interest in feminist aesthetics and surrealist legacies in contemporary practice.

Dr. McAra will select works from 25 contemporary women artists that have applied to the exhibition. The deadline for applications is November 15th 2019.

Of historical significance is that the exhibition will also include various works by six of the women artists who were featured in the original NYC exhibition from the collection of local art historian Mark Rownd, including works by Leonora Carrington, Dorothea Tanning, Leonor Fini, Hedda Sterne, Sonja Sekula, and Hazel Guggenheim. According to Rownd, “In many ways women are the unsung heroes of contemporary art, creating artworks and actively participating in all aspects of modern art from early on.”

Fazio said, “We are grateful to announce that due to deep interest and enthusiasm for this exhibition, and thanks to funding from the Arizona Community Foundation and numerous individual donors, we will be able to award prizes, create a catalog representing the artists in the exhibition, and bring the curator to Sedona for a special presentation.”

Juror Catriona McAra will select three works for awards including a 1st place award of $2000, a 2nd place award of $1000.00, and a 3rd place award of $500.00.

Debbie Winslow, Sedona Arts Center Development Director says, “We are excited to celebrate what we like to call the year of the woman in 2020. Not only are we celebrating women artists, both past and present, but the timing of the exhibition coincides with the Centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.”

Timeline of Events

• Dec. 2, 2019 – Notification of Acceptance

• Dec. 31, 2019 – Take-in/Delivery

• Jan. 3, 2020 – First Friday Opening Reception: 5-8 p.m.

• Jan. 17, 2020 – Presentation/Talk by Mark Rownd: 4-6 p.m.

• Jan. 23, 2020 – Dr. Catriona McAra will be presenting a Curator’s Talk, at the Sedona Arts Center “30+1: Dorothea Tanning, Sedona and Contemporary Art” 4-6 p.m.

• Jan. 18 or 25, TBD Sedona Women’s March and Rally: will start and end at the Sedona Arts Center and the event will include Food Trucks, Speakers, Music, and an Exhibition Reception

• January 22 – 24, 2020 “Allowing the Divine Feminine” three-day workshop with Flora Aube,

• Jan. 27, 2020 Exhibition Take-down

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s most well-established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona.

Founded in 1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Art Barn in Uptown and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley.

The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year.