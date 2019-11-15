AlphaMom to put words of her memoir ‘Fierce Love’ into action

If dogs are an important part of your life you’ll want to join AlphaMom and Friends in Room 305 of Camp Verde’s Community Center, 51 Hollamon Street, for the next two Saturdays, Nov. 23 and 30.

Two interactive presentations will take place each day, at 10:30am-12:30 and 1:30-4:30pm. All events are free and open to the public. Leashed, well-behaved, non-aggressive dogs, accompanied by their people are welcome, too.

There will be an ongoing Dog Toy Exchange, an ongoing Book Donation Drop, and several topic-specific prizes will be raffled at each event.

The Fierce Love Project is the culmination of AlphaMom’s life work with Dogs. ‘Fierce Love: One Life Given Over to Dog’ was written for a specific purpose: to illustrate the concept of Domesticated PackLiving, and also as a vehicle for a message: it’s time to rethink the relationships we have with our Canine Kids.

AlphaMom is determined to make this world a better place for Pups by getting their People to stop, sit, and focus -- to pay attention. “By sharing what I have learned--the lessons taught to me by hundreds of Domesticated Dogs–I intend to provide the support, information, and tools needed to help People live more naturally, more fully, more enjoyably with multiple Canine Kids.”

A copy of ‘Fierce Love’ will be raffled at each session and everyone who attends will have a chance to win ‘Fierce Love’ in Nov. 30’s drawing. AlphaMom will be present at all events to sign copies of her vividly crafted and innocently amusing tale.



Visit FierceLovethebook.com for more information about The Fierce Love Project.