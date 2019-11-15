Bella Vita Ristorante live music

Every week Bella Vita Ristorante keeps the music flowing and good times going featuring some of Sedona’s finest musicians.

This week the restaurant is featuring three of Sedona’s top musicians, singer/songwriters -- Brian Peterman, Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega.

Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., Brian Peterman brings his marvelous talents to Bella Vita Ristorante.

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth.

He regularly plays all over Sedona and people love his style and sense of knowing exactly what an audience wants to hear during their dining experience.

Friday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. Jerry McFarland entertains.

McFarland is gifted with a golden voice and an ability to play songs that span the musical decades.

He is entertaining, charming and never loses control of the audience, sharing anecdotes of the songs he chooses to play and sing while taking requests from the audience.

Saturday, Nov. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought-after musicians.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.