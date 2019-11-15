Editorial: Community deserves accountability on VACTE fiscal disaster

As stated in this very space five weeks ago, the indictment of a former business manager for the Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education most likely represents the tip of the iceberg in terms of skeletons in the VACTE closet.

This past week, The Verde Independent reported that investigations by the Auditor General’s Office shows questionable spending of $638,716 at VACTE for fiscal years 2011-2016.

Since 2018, the Arizona Department of Education has repaid more than $400,000 in federal grant money to the U.S. Department of Education because of alleged misspending at VACTE.

We’re looking at the entire iceberg now folks, and it’s massive.

Which leads to the most obvious question of when heads will roll?

It’s hard to imagine the financial problems at VACTE will not lead to more indictments and criminal charges beyond the one already filed.

And the saddest part of this entire mess is that it somehow slipped through the hands of the various school boards elected to oversee VACTE’s fiscal affairs.

Certainly, almost from the inception of the technology district, the warning signs were there.

For instance, there are still dozens of unanswered questions about the financial practices of VACTE stemming from a damning 2015-16 audit of the district.

That audit uncovered 47 negative findings in the way VACTE had conducted its business. The audit reported VACTE “lacked adequate internal controls over processes for cash, capital assets, disbursements, payroll, and accounting records.”

It further noted that VACTE was in “substantial noncompliance” with the guidelines required by the Uniform System of Financial Records.

Beginning in December 2005, superintendents and school board members from VACTE’s affiliate districts balked on an intergovernmental agreement with the tech-ed district because of what they claimed were inflated administrative costs.

The sticking point was a 40-percent allocation of the total budget for administrative costs for VACTE as compared to an approximately 13-percent average for the Mingus, Camp Verde and Sedona-Red Rock districts.

“Very few VACTE dollars are spent directly on CTE students,” a position paper compiled by the three high school districts stated. All three high school districts were in unanimous agreement that the 40-percent allocation of VACTE’s $1.4 million budget for administration was extravagant and an insult to the taxpayers who authorized formation of the district.

Fast forward to April of 2007: New Board Member Kerrie Bluff began her service with VACTE by questioning the need for a curriculum development specialist for the district when the current administration should be able to handle those duties.

Bluff described the VACTE administrative travel budget as “pretty cushy.” She chastised the all-men’s club that made up the rest of the VACTE board for not questioning line items within the administration’s budget.

Then, jumping ahead to April 2016, new Camp Verde District Superintendent Dennis Goodwin echoed the message first voiced about VACTE 12 years earlier. He said at the time, “If VACTE does not begin to provide better support for our district, we will begin to evaluate asking the voters of our district to allow [Camp Verde Unified School District] to change our JTED from VACTE to Mountain Institute JTED.”

And let’s not forget the curious happenings within VACTE when former superintendent Lois Lamer abruptly resigned. Minutes and public records previously posted on the district web site suddenly disappeared.

The finger pointing and allegations of fiscal shenanigans and a lack of transparency at VACTE began 15 years ago and nothing was ever done about it.

Now, $638,716 of questionable spending later, this community deserves some answers on how such a thing could have happened – especially when warning signs were clearly evident.

Most importantly, the community needs to see the people responsible for this mess held accountable.

