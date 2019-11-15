Fiddler on the Rock concert series returns to Posse Grounds Amphitheater

Tyler Carson’s Fiddler on the Rock concert series concludes Nov. 24, 3-4 p.m., at the Posse Grounds Amphitheater, 505 Posse Ground Road, Sedona. There is no admission to attend the show.

Carson’s inspiring story and music won Best Short Documentary at Sedona’s Illuminate Film Festival 2018. More info www.tylercarsonmusic.com

The concert series began with about 15 people attending and thanks to word of mouth and minimal social media presence, it expanded to 60 people for the last two shows.

Carson was a child prodigy and professional symphony soloist by age 13, who toured internationally and was featured on the Jerry Lewis Telethon by age 16. His blossoming career was stopped in its tracks with a hopeless neuromuscular diagnosis that took his speaking voice and free use of his playing muscles at age 23. In 2018 “Living Music” won best short documentary at Sedona’s Illuminate Film Festival portraying the healing journey that not only healed his body, but revolutionized his music. Fiddler on the Rock is the music and inspiring experience of that story.

His performances have been desribed as “Music from a place without words to a place well beyond them.”

