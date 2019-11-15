Fine Art Museum of Sedona presents Tea and Turquoise

Please join the Fine Art Museum of Sedona for its Tea and Turquoise to explore the natural beauty and history of this exquisite gemstone on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-4:30 p.m., at the Heartline Café, 1610 Hwy. 89A for a Southwest inspired tea.

The “Tea” will feature Trailhead Teas; and southwest influenced teacakes and sandwiches created by Heartline Café.

Speaker Carrie Cannon, a member of the Kiowa tribe of Oklahoma, will discuss the special significance of turquoise to individual tribes, as well as distinctive cultural styles, and the mining of this wondrous stone. Cannon has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology and an master’s degree in resource management.



She began working for the Hualapai Tribe of Peach Springs in 2005 where she created intergenerational teaching of ethnobotanical knowledge, to assure that it persists as a living practice and tradition.

Found on six continents across the world, turquoise forms in arid regions through the process of water seeping through rock and interacting with copper, aluminum, and iron deposits. In the Southwest, used decoratively for millennia, this iconic art form has a compelling story all its own.

What is the healing power of turquoise? It aids in the absorption of nutrients, enhances the immune system, stimulates the regeneration of tissue, and heals the whole body. It contains anti-inflammatory and detoxifying effects, and alleviates cramps and pain.

Turquoise is said to possess many powers. It is considered a healing and protective stone that enhances courage in the wearer. It is also said to attract love, friendship, money and luck ... A proverb states, “Given by a loving hand it brings with it happiness and good fortune.”

What is the rarest turquoise? Lander Blue Spiderweb Turquoise is some of the rarest turquoise on earth and in high demand. Buyers must beware of impersonators, the highest grade of Chinese Spiderweb Turquoise is often sold as Lander Blue Turquoise. it takes an experienced professional to detect true Lander Blue Turquoise.

Three artisans will be displaying their turquoise jewelry designs, including Carrie, Michael Grant and the Lister family. They will be available for purchase after the presentation.

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at www.fineartmuseumofsedona.org. For more information, please contact Isabelle Cozart at 928-300-2153. In addition to Heartline, and the lot next door, parking is available in the Paleo Brio parking lot.