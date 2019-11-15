Judi’s Restaurant & Lounge opens door for original music performers

Judi’s Restaurant & Lounge, a long-time popular restaurant in Sedona, is now featuring the original music of singer-songwriter Jerry Wayne McFarland.

Creativity in combination with originality is something you just know when you experience it and the moment you hear this singer/songwriter play, you know right away you are listening to talent.

Judi’s owners Alice and Gary Simmons invite you on Nov. 22, Dec. 13 and Dec. 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., to enjoy McFarland’s original music.

He will perform from his catalog of studio recordings, as well as newly crafted compositions.

His success as a published songwriter started with Warner Brothers Records in the 1980s. Having published through Warner Tamerlane while co-writing with writer Roy Freeland who wrote for Smokey Robinson, Gino Vannelli’s I Just Want To Stop, Laura Branigan’s Gloria and Bill LaBounty’s This Night Won’t Last Forever, McFarland honed his craft and now shares it with his Sedona audiences.

More recently Jerry’s original work Voices From the Attic has been released by Randolf Media and can be found on iTunes and most popular streaming services.

Voices has been critically acclaimed and features contributions from The Righteous Brothers and Jackson Browne bands.

Reminiscent of James Taylor, Jimmy Buffet with a grand dose of McFarland, Voices combines to make for a potent package. Songs of love, heartbreak and humor abound.

Enjoy the intimate ambiance of Judi’s Restaurant & Lounge, while listening to the great original songs of Jerry Wayne McFarland.

Judi’s Restaurant & Lounge is located at 40 Soldier’s Pass Road.

Call 928-282-4449 for reservations.