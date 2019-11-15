Life drawing class offered at Old Town’s Muse Gallery

Join the Muse Gallery for Life Drawing Nov. 24, 5-7 p.m. Come improve your knowledge of anatomy and practice your skills with a live model.

This is an intermediate level class, but it’s open to any skill level. We provide the model, basic materials and instruction. We’ll be using paper, charcoal and pencils. If you want to bring your own prefered medium, please do. Come improve your knowledge of anatomy and practice your skills with a live model. Must be 18 or older to attend this class as we will have a model in varying degrees of undress. Space is extremely limited, so be sure to register early.

Come explore the fun of alcohol inks

Join local artist Kimberley Stinson for this alcohol ink class Nov. 23 from 2-4 p.m. Kimberley specializes in boutique landscape tiles and is offering to teach you some of her tricks and unique techniques. She will help you create your own coaster or tile masterpiece. Class fee includes materials, refreshments and expert instruction.

The Muse Gallery is located at 735 N. Main St., Cottonwood