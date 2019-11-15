Metalachi brings heavy metal mariachi to Cottonwood Main Stage

Friday, Nov. 22, Main Stage excitedly welcomes Los Angeles’s own Metalachi, the “world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band”.



Metalachi’s consistently upbeat crowd pleasing performances have kept them touring for years, even stopping to play the “America’s Got Talent” stage a couple of years ago. Whether you are a rock/heavy metal fan or a mariachi fan, you will love this band.

This quintet of amazing musicians will leave you with a smile on your face wondering what you just experienced and wanting more.



Pre-sale tickets are $15 through eventbrite.com or $20 at the door. Do not wait to get your tickets because this show will sell out. The show starts at 9 p.m. for those 21 years and older.

Thursday, Nov. 21, Main Stage presents their ever so popular monthly Beer School. This month’s participating brewery is Destihl Brewery based out of Normal, Illinois. Destihl was established in 2007 by Matt and Lyn Potts and includes two successful restaurants as well as the beer production.

The brewery has been named a “Brewery to Watch” by Draft Magazine, has won 3 medals at the Great American Beer Festival, and has been included in “186 of the Best Beers in the World” by All About Beer Magazine.



DESTIHL is a privately-owned company, and the plan is simple: to continue raising the bar whenever and wherever possible. $5 at the door gets you 5-6 beer tastings, promotional items and some useful knowledge from the brewery of the month. School starts at 7 p.m., so don’t be late! 21+

Saturday, Nov. 23, Main Stage welcomes Flagstaff’s own, Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree, for a rockabilly night. Andy See has been playing Arizona Roots Rockabilly for over 15 years. In his trio The Swinging Jamboree, he showcases the great talent Northern Arizona has to offer with Brad Bays on Guitar and singer/songwriter Mikayla “Theone” Khramov on drums and vocals. This is a 21+ event with no cover. Music and dancing starts at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Swing dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m..

Tuesdays are Argentine Tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.