“Shake Your Groove” and “Get Ready” for a “Heatwave” of great ‘60s Motown and ‘70s Disco hits that will leave you “So Excited” that you’ll be “Dancing in the Street!”

The Dynamite Divas - Shondra Jepperson, Jeanie Carroll and Susannah Martin - are beloved for their powerhouse performances, rich vocal harmonies and highly entertaining shows.

For one-night only, Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., in the Relics Restaurant & Roadhouse Showroom, these three super-singers present “Motown Disco Divas!” in costume and style, with big hits by Aretha Franklin, the Temptations, Martha & the Vandellas, Pointers Sisters, Donna Summer, ABBA and much more.

It’s been years since the Divas have performed one of their concerts. Each of these fine vocalists and entertainers have been busy with their individual performance schedules.

Shondra Jepperson commented, “We’ve presented our concerts annually 11 out of the 13 years we three have been singing in concert together. We’ve been asked a lot when we’d be scheduling another concert again so here we go. We’re thrilled to be back and with our new show.”

Jeanie Carroll continued: “This is a really fun concert for us. There are so many great tunes featuring a ton of harmonies and solos for each of us. It’s going to transport everyone back to the Motown & Disco eras.” Susannah Martin added, “We’re thrilled to have Dynamite Divas Sponsors this year. Michelle & Gerry Snyder, Sedona Medi-Spa, Terrie Frankel & Fred Shinn, and Steve Lee, whose generous support has helped make this show possible.”

Tickets for the dinner show are $65 in advance and $75 at the door. This includes a buffet, non-alcoholic drinks, show, tax & gratuity. Dinner reservations are available at three seating times - 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. only at private tables in the dining rooms. Guests will be re-seated for show in the showroom.

Tickets for the show-only are $40 advance and $50 door and includes show plus two drinks.

Reserved show-only seats are at back tables in the showroom. Dancing in the back of the showrooms in the aisles are welcomed.

For more info and advanced tickets online, (by 5 p.m., Fri. 11/22/19), go to SusannahMartinMusic.com. Relics Restaurant is located at 3235 Hwy 89A in West Sedona.