The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “Hansard” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Hansard; noun: The official report of all parliamentary debates.

See two-time Olivier Award winners, Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings, in this brand-new play by Simon Wood, broadcast live from the National Theatre in London.

It’s a summer’s morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana.

But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to blood-sport.

Don’t miss this witty and devastating portrait of the governing class, directed by Simon Godwin and part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.

“Hansard” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.