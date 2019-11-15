Reds features all-star line up of local musicians

Reds Sedona Grill keeps the music going and the good times flowing five-days a week. Featuring an array of some of Sedona’s best performing musicians, the restaurant continues to provide a wonderful dining experience for those who love good music with their meals.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. singer/songwriter Gina Machovina returns.

Machovina is a gifted and classically trained singer/songwriter with deep roots in the Sedona music circuit.

Blessed with a beautiful voice and extraordinary talent she mesmerizes audiences as she plays songs we all remember and original tunes we are not likely to forget.

Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s David Vincent Mills on the keyboards.

Mills has recorded numerous CDs and his keyboard command is exquisite, providing the perfect background music for fine dining, conversation and camaraderie.

Friday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. fingerpicking maestro Rick Cyge takes over.

Cyge’s rendition of the classics on his guitar is impeccable and inspiring. He gives each song his soul and body. He transports his audience into a musical experience long remembered. When he plays Beatles songs one can truly hear the beauty of the melodic lines that formed the foundation of their eternal music.

Saturday, Nov. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland puts on his show.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.

Take your pick: Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs.

Sunday, Nov. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m., 14-year-old singer/songwriter Riley Whittaker from Sedona performs.

She performs often throughout Arizona playing her originals and a wide range of covers in various genres, including music from The Lumineers, Cold Play, Jack Johnson, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Johnny Cash to name just a few.

The restaurant is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona. 928-340-5321; SedonaRouge.com.