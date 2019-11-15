The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed new film “By the Grace of God” Nov. 22-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Based on real events, Francois Ozon’s “By the Grace of God” is a gripping and urgent story of the survivors who banded together to expose and dismantle the French Catholic Church’s code of silence surrounding Pastoral abuse.

“By the Grace of God” is the true story of three adult men- Alexandre (Melvil Poupaud), François (Denis Ménochet) and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud)- who banded together to expose the code of silence that continued to enable a priest who abused them as boys. The three men will go to great lengths to denounce the perpetrator and the institution that has always protected him, a risky endeavor that will endanger the relationships with their loved ones, as well as compromise their own fragile selves.

The true story upon which the film is based is an ongoing scandal in France, with Philippe Barbarin, Cardinal of Lyon, convicted in March 2019 for concealing the conduct of Father Preynat.

“My initial idea was to make a film about male fragility. I’ve brought many strong female characters to the screen. This time, I wanted to turn my attention to men who are visibly suffering and feeling emotional,” said director Francois Ozon.

“Then I came across the story of the Preynat case. On the victims’ website La Parole Libérée (in English in means Lift the Burden of Silence), I read stories of men who had been abused as children at Church. I was particularly moved by Alexandre, a fervent Catholic who gave an account of how he’d struggled in silence until the age of forty, when he finally felt able to tell his story.”

