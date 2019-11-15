The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special premiere of “The Portal” on Monday, Nov. 25. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Six ordinary people (and a robot) show how stillness and mindfulness can unlock personal change and shift the trajectory of our planet, providing hope to humankind as we embark on the next phase of evolution.

“The Portal” is an experiential documentary created as part of a bold, global vision to shift humanity out of a state of crisis.

It brings to life the stories of six people who overcame great adversity using stillness and mindfulness, inspiring the audience to follow in their footsteps and realize the unique potential that all humans have to change our world – from the inside out.

Supported by insights from three of the world’s foremost futurists – and a robot – the film unfolds as a beautiful, audio-visual spectacle that takes the viewer on their own mindfulness journey through the pain, joy and memory fragments of life.

Exploring a new way forward, this powerful film and book open hearts and minds to an exciting vision for humanity, transformed, inviting all 7 billion people to make an enlightened planet possible by entering “The Portal”.

“The Portal is a film about life. It’s a journey through the ups and downs, the love and the sadness, the fragility and strength in each of us,” said director Jacqui Fifer. “It’s a cinematic love poem to every person who has shied away from, or stepped up to, the daily challenges that present themselves, and the defining moment in which, despite our past, we embrace the potential of our own evolution. It’s a journey to discover our uniqueness as individuals and our role in the collective heartbeat of our planet. At times as surprising as our own future, we wanted this to be a film to inspire humankind into a new era.”

“The Portal” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Nov. 25 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.