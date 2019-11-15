Sedona Muses to host program on Arizona’s prehistoric Sinagua culture

Peter Pilles, forest archaeologist for the Coconino National Forest, will present new findings about Arizona’s prehistoric Sinagua culture at a December program sponsored by Sedona Muses, an auxiliary organization of the Museum of Northern Arizona.

Archaeological insights into the lifeways of indigenous cultures often spring from clues found in pottery fragments, stone tools, articles of adornment and other human-made artifacts.

In his most current research, however, Pilles will focus on pigments — finely ground particles of colorful minerals that the Sinagua used ceremonially, and for pictograph rock art, and to color their clothing.

The distribution of these pigments, from their origin sources to locations where found, offers additional clues about the trade routes and settlement patterns of the Sinagua culture area.

Archaeological research indicates that the Sinagua lived and farmed here for around seven and a half centuries, from A.D. 650 to A.D. 1400. Peter’s research on the Sinagua reconsiders interpretations developed in the 1900s — broadening what is known about the origins of these people, their population growth, their relationships with neighboring groups, and their migration of out of this area during the 1300s.

The program will be held Dec. 5, 9:30 a.m., in the Sedona United Methodist Church Hall, 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. General admission is $5.