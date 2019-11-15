Sultry singer-pianist Devin Angelet to appear at Grasshopper Grill and 3 Kings Kasbar

The 2018 first-place winner of Prescott’s Got Talent, singer and pianist Devin Angelet, tours the Verde Valley on the fourth week of November.

The first concert will be performed solo at the lively Grasshopper Grill in Cornville, Friday Nov. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m. She will return to the patio of 3 Kings Kasbar, Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Devin Angelet’s smooth, jazzy sound is a breath of fresh air to all who listen. She reaches deep for soulful expression of heartache, longing and gratitude in her original music and with her electric repertoire, she revives gems from the century past in a sultry way to hit you right between the eyes.

Recent reviews of her performances proclaim, “Devin can swing the jazz; belt the blues and rip through a pop anthem...or melt your heart with a ballad.”

And, “Intensely dedicated to her craft and it shows. She pours her heart into writing and her performances are a special treat.”

Please visit Devin’s website to stay updated www.devinangeletmusic.com or to schedule a vocal lesson with her.