Sun, Nov. 17
Camp Verde schools to hire additional kindergarten teacher

Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board voted 5-to-0 to hire an additional kindergarten teacher, beginning with the spring 2020 semester. Pictured is Board Member Helen Freeman. VVN/Bill Helm

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 5:02 p.m.

CAMP VERDE –- A school district’s foundation is at the elementary school level.

That’s what Danny Howe, administrator-in-charge at Camp Verde Unified told the district’s governing board before its 5-to-0 vote Tuesday to hire an additional kindergarten teacher for the spring 2020 semester.

“If we’re going to do a good job, if we’re really going to get them to learn everything they need, another kindergarten teacher will help,” Howe said. “Ms. Campbell said that her teachers are wonderful, but it’s tough with the numbers.”

The new teacher, according to Camp Verde Elementary School Principal Jaclyn Campbell, would allow the school to decrease the size of its kindergarten classrooms from 28-29 to about 23.

District-wide, Camp Verde Unified has seen an increase of 60 students from a year ago. “The additional students, it’s a good problem to have,” Howe said.

The Camp Verde School Board also voted 5-to-0 to hire a teacher mentor for the district. The mentor, Howe said, would be stationed at the elementary school.

According to the board’s agenda packet, the teacher mentor would “provide professional collaboration and support that are essential to recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers.”

The mentor would also “establish a professional learning community for all teachers and staff to improve their effectiveness and increase student learning,” the agenda packet stated.

The teacher mentor, Howe said, is in line with the district’s professional development discussions associated with the book “Creating the Schools Our Children Need.”

“It’s about loving the one we have, and helping them get better,” Howe said.

Howe explained that with extra Title I money, the district would be able to staff the teacher mentor from January through May 2020.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

