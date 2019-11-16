Clarkdale brings building code up to date
CLARKDALE — An update to a town building ordinance was approved Tuesday by the Clarkdale Council — and the town’s design review process could get a significant change as well.
After a work session that was part of Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Council voted to make some changes part of Chapter 7 of its municipal code, addressing building inspections, according to Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka.
The code update is meant to bring Clarkdale in line with the 2018 International Code Council building codes and the 2017 National Electrical Code.
A discussion-only item on Tuesday’s agenda involved possible amendments to Chapter 11 of the town’s zoning code, which is devoted to design and site-plan review.
The Council agreed that design review, which tends to involve technical and regulatory and statutory requirements, would be more efficient if it were delegated to city staff, rather than the current procedure of relying on citizen design review board.
The idea will be taken to the Design Review Board itself to gather its feedback before the Council reviews the proposed change again. The Council would still leave the committee in place for site review, focusing on less-technical aspects of a plan.
