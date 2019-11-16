OFFERS
Cottonwood Council to learn about broadband first-responder network

First responders heavily value the ability to communicate well with dispatch personnel and with each other. Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell is scheduled to talk to the City Council on Tuesday about the city’s involving FirstNet, a nationwide wireless broadband network for first responders in a unique public-private partnership between the federal government and AT&T. VVN file photo

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 4:06 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Any first responder will tell you the benefits of staying connected by radio during an emergency.

Tuesday, at the Cottonwood Council’s regular 6 p.m. meeting, Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell is scheduled to talk about the city’s efforts to raise its first-responder communication abilities on a grand scale.

In 2012, according to information in Tuesday’s agenda packet, Congress established FirstNet as an independent government authority, beginning to construct a nationwide wireless broadband network for first responders in a unique public-private partnership between the federal government and AT&T.

Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin said the city would be the first municipality in Yavapai County to get connected to FirstNet, which is customized to meet local needs, if Council wants the fire and police departments to pursue it.

No vote on the subject is scheduled for Tuesday.

“We’re really looking forward to this,” Corbin said.

According to the agenda packet, FirstNet allows first responders to stay connected even when operating on a highly congested virtual private network. This is beneficial during large events, disasters, and other widespread emergencies where communication is critical. Its selling points are end-to-end encryption, round-the-clock monitoring by a security operations center, push-to-talk functions an enhanced location-based services.

Funding isn’t addressed in detail in the agenda packet, but the Cottonwood Police Department offers a stipend for select officers, and FirstNet pricing will allow the department the ability to issue a phone to each officer for nearly the exact cost of the stipend.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda are Corbin’s request for $20,000 in funding for Cottonwood’s share of a Verde Valley Workforce Housing Group regional housing study, in which the City of Sedona is coughing up $100,000; a vote on acceptance of the grant-funded, Parks and Recreation Committee-approved Riverfront Park Master Plan and acceptance of a trail easement for the Del Monte Wash Trail from the Mesquite Hills Homeowners Association.

Corbin said a recap of the annual Thunder Valley Rally event will take place at a Dec. 10 Council work session.

