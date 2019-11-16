Cottonwood Neighborhood Officer Dan Villas

The Cottonwood Police Department has created a Neighborhood Officer Program that divides the city into nine distinct “neighborhoods.” The objective of the Neighborhood Officer Program is to identify community issues, concerns, problems and crime trends which have long term quality of life issues.

The Neighborhood Officer will act as a liaison between the Police Department, the community, and a variety of city agencies as necessary to address problems and reduce criminal activity.

The Neighborhood Officer responsibilities:

• Take primary “ownership” and identify and address crime issues within their assigned neighborhood.

• Assist with public education, crime prevention, and neighborhood specific problems and help with coordination of other city services.

• Track neighborhood problems and crimes that affect the overall quality of life in a neighborhood and require repeated police response.

You can contact your Neighborhood Officer via email on the Cottonwood Police Department’s web page under “Find Your Neighborhood Officer.”

Cottonwood Officer Dan Villas is responsible for the CW8 neighborhood, which is bounded by East State Route 89A, 12th Street, Fir Street and Chuckawalla Street.

What steps will you take to learn about the neighborhood to which you are assigned and what will you do to make sure the people in this neighborhood know you?

Officer Villas: If time permits, I will patrol my area and if citizens are outside I will stop and say hi.

How much time will you be able to invest into interfacing with your assigned neighborhood on a weekly basis? What are your priorities with how you use your time in the neighborhood policing program? Officer Villas: It will depend on calls for service that day.

What do you want the people and businesses in the neighborhood to which you are assigned to know about you? Officer Villas: If problems arise, I will handle each one.

What are the most obvious needs you see about the neighborhood to which you are assigned? What is your plan to help this neighborhood meet those needs? Officer Villas: The big problem we had in my neighborhood was suspects throwing eggs at cars. Saturating the area with patrol seemed to end this problem.