County Planning and Zoning to consider Rimrock well

COTTONWOOD –- Montezuma Rimrock Water Company is seeking a permit to use one of its on-site wells to provide water to its customers.

Thursday, Nov. 21, Yavapai County’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the use permit request from Patsy Olsen, owner and president of Montezuma-Rimrock Water Company.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Center at 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood. A copy of the agenda can be found at yavapai.us/meetings/pz.

On June 24, Olsen wrote a letter of intent to her customers and other residents within a 300 feet radius of parcel 405-25-517, the site of the well that is known as Well No. 4.

According to staff’s report to the commission, residential zoning R1L-10 “surrounds the subject property in all directions.” The proposed well “is considered a public facility, since it will be owned and operated by the water company and serves more than one private property owner.”

According to Olsen, the purpose of the well is to “secure an adequate water supply for Montezuma Rimrock Water Company.”

“This also provides MRWC the opportunity to take care of its main well that has not had any maintenance in the past 30 years,” Olsen wrote.

The well is located in Lake Montezuma Estates approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Bentley Drive and Tiemann Lane. Olsen wrote in her letter that the water company “has no intentions of installing any storage tanks, booster pumps or to build an arsenic treatment system at this site.”

“The well pump is a submersible pump and will not contribute to any noise pollution within the neighborhood,” Olsen also wrote.

Staff’s report also states that because solid screening is required for public utility facilities in a residentially zoned area, Olsen has also requested a waiver of the screening requirement “to allow for a chain link fence with privacy slats and the Cypress trees.”

According to the commission’s Nov. 21 agenda, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to hear this use permit request on Dec. 18.

For more information, contact the county’s Development Services department at 928-442-5441.

