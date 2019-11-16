OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Nov. 17
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County Planning and Zoning to consider Rimrock well

Montezuma Rimrock Water Company Owner and President Patsy Olsen is looking to get a use permit for an on-site well approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Bentley Drive and Tiemann Lane in Rimrock. VVN/Bill Helm

Montezuma Rimrock Water Company Owner and President Patsy Olsen is looking to get a use permit for an on-site well approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Bentley Drive and Tiemann Lane in Rimrock. VVN/Bill Helm

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 4:27 p.m.

COTTONWOOD –- Montezuma Rimrock Water Company is seeking a permit to use one of its on-site wells to provide water to its customers.

Thursday, Nov. 21, Yavapai County’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the use permit request from Patsy Olsen, owner and president of Montezuma-Rimrock Water Company.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Center at 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood. A copy of the agenda can be found at yavapai.us/meetings/pz.

On June 24, Olsen wrote a letter of intent to her customers and other residents within a 300 feet radius of parcel 405-25-517, the site of the well that is known as Well No. 4.

According to staff’s report to the commission, residential zoning R1L-10 “surrounds the subject property in all directions.” The proposed well “is considered a public facility, since it will be owned and operated by the water company and serves more than one private property owner.”

According to Olsen, the purpose of the well is to “secure an adequate water supply for Montezuma Rimrock Water Company.”

“This also provides MRWC the opportunity to take care of its main well that has not had any maintenance in the past 30 years,” Olsen wrote.

The well is located in Lake Montezuma Estates approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Bentley Drive and Tiemann Lane. Olsen wrote in her letter that the water company “has no intentions of installing any storage tanks, booster pumps or to build an arsenic treatment system at this site.”

“The well pump is a submersible pump and will not contribute to any noise pollution within the neighborhood,” Olsen also wrote.

Staff’s report also states that because solid screening is required for public utility facilities in a residentially zoned area, Olsen has also requested a waiver of the screening requirement “to allow for a chain link fence with privacy slats and the Cypress trees.”

According to the commission’s Nov. 21 agenda, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to hear this use permit request on Dec. 18.

For more information, contact the county’s Development Services department at 928-442-5441.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Montezuma Rimrock Water seeks permit for Well #4
Controversial Verde projects face County P&Z
Is there enough water to support growth in Rimrock?
Olsen seeks permit to use Well No. 4
County P&Z may OK well in Rimrock-Lake Montezuma, storage in McGuireville

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News