CVHS Student of the Month: Kendall Peterson

Kendall Peterson is Camp Verde High School’s November Kiwanis Student of the Month.

Peterson is a graduating senior with a 3.9 GPA.

Peterson has participated in National Honor Society for the past three years, as well as yearbook, varsity volleyball and varsity golf.

She won the National Statesman award in leadership, and has competed in Skills USA in Photography.

Peterson also holds a part-time job. After high school, Peterson plans to study animal behavior science and business administration at the University of Arizona, with plans to become a licensed dog trainer.