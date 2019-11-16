CVHS Student of the Month: Kendall Peterson
Kendall Peterson is Camp Verde High School’s November Kiwanis Student of the Month.
Peterson is a graduating senior with a 3.9 GPA.
Peterson has participated in National Honor Society for the past three years, as well as yearbook, varsity volleyball and varsity golf.
She won the National Statesman award in leadership, and has competed in Skills USA in Photography.
Peterson also holds a part-time job. After high school, Peterson plans to study animal behavior science and business administration at the University of Arizona, with plans to become a licensed dog trainer.
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- ‘Glamping’ plan application withdrawn
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday
- Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Kiedi Dever
- More than 250 show for Cornville feedback on developments
- Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Ryan Gibson
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: