OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Nov. 17
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

CVHS Student of the Month: Kendall Peterson

Kendall Peterson is Camp Verde High School’s November Kiwanis Student of the Month. Courtesy Camp Verde Unified School District

Kendall Peterson is Camp Verde High School’s November Kiwanis Student of the Month. Courtesy Camp Verde Unified School District

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 4:12 p.m.

Kendall Peterson is Camp Verde High School’s November Kiwanis Student of the Month.

Peterson is a graduating senior with a 3.9 GPA.

Peterson has participated in National Honor Society for the past three years, as well as yearbook, varsity volleyball and varsity golf.

She won the National Statesman award in leadership, and has competed in Skills USA in Photography.

Peterson also holds a part-time job. After high school, Peterson plans to study animal behavior science and business administration at the University of Arizona, with plans to become a licensed dog trainer.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde High School Student of the Month
Camp Verde High School student of the month
Camp Verde High School student of the month
Camp Verde High School student of the month
Camp Verde High School Student of the Month

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News