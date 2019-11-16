OFFERS
Jerome residents encouraged to attend workshop Monday

The Town of Jerome is encouraging residents to attend a special joint-workshop on Monday at 5 p.m. to priorities goals for the town’s future. VVN file/Vyto Starinskas

The Town of Jerome is encouraging residents to attend a special joint-workshop on Monday at 5 p.m. to priorities goals for the town's future. VVN file/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 3:33 p.m.

JEROME — The Town of Jerome is encouraging residents to attend a special joint-workshop on Monday at 5 p.m. to priorities goals for the town’s future.

Zoning Administrator John Knight said that the town can’t work on every project it has on its plate, so the town officials want to prioritize those projects.

The meeting will include the Jerome Town Council, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Design Review Board, town residents, business owners, stakeholders and anyone who has an interest in Jerome, explained Knight.

After a presentation by Knight, the attendees will be divided into small breakout groups to determine a list of goals.

The list will be presented to the group and they will prioritize those goals.

The discussion will focus on zoning issues, use plans, affording housing, commercial area parking; and isn’t intended to discuss infrastructure issues.

The meeting will help determine what happens in Jerome in the future, he said. The meeting is in the Jerome Council Chambers in the Jerome Town Hall.

