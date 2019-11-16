NAU football’s Andrews named to Academic All-District Team

FLAGSTAFF – Northern Arizona University’s Aaron Andrews has been selected as a member of the CoSIDA 2019 Academic All-District 8 Football Team.

The senior defensive tackle is now eligible to become the first NAU player to be named to the Academic All-America Team since Austin Hasquet in 2014.

Andrews has started all 10 games this season for the Lumberjacks as the anchor on the defensive line and has amassed 32 tackles, including 4.0 TFLs. He earned All-Big Sky Honorable Mention status in 2018.

In the classroom, Andrew boasts a 3.55 grade point average while majoring in communications studies. He was recognized as a 2018 Big Sky All-Academic selection.

The 2019 Academic All-District Football Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America®ballot. First- and second-team (if applicable) Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages and are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

The Division II and III CoSIDA Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs. The NAIA CoSIDA Academic All-America program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.

For more information about CoSIDA’s Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com on CoSIDA.com.