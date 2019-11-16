OFFERS
New Camp Verde business aims to be one-stop shop

Verde Valley Complete Auto Care is offering complete car service, maintenance, repair body work and painting. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 4:16 p.m.

CAMP VERDE —- Verde Valley Complete Auto Care is offering complete car service, maintenance, repair body work and painting.

Owner and manager John Bradshaw has put together a team of real professionals who care about this community and take great pride in what they do. They have operated tour companies and retail shops for more than 20 years in Sedona.

There are 10 to 15 employees to start and more will be added as needed. Their customers can count on their business to provide all maintenance, repairs, body work, painting, audio, alarms, wraps and exhaust work on their vehicles. “You get the idea.”

They have the knowledge to work on any size vehicle, including the popular trolleys from Sedona.

The Verde Valley is growing

Verde Valley Complete Auto Care looks forward to becoming part of the Verde Valley Community and growing in a way that will meet the current and future needs over everyone here. The business owners wanted the local community to have a complete auto shop where they can bring their vehicles repaired in a timely and professional manner at a very fair price. The entire Verde Valley can be served by their services. They have excellent mechanics and customers will feel secure in knowing that the business’s integrity is “No. 1.”

Verde Valley Complete Auto Care

ADDRESS: 6101 E. Coury Drive, Camp Verde, Az. 86322

CONTACT: 928-282-2289, @vvac on Facebook.com.

OPEN: Mon to Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays by appointment

News