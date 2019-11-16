OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: James V. “Jim” Schulz

James (“Jim”) V. Schulz

James (“Jim”) V. Schulz

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 2:44 p.m.

James V. “Jim” Schulz passed away October 24, 2019, at the age of 95 in Clarkdale, Arizona.

Jim retired from the U.S. Navy after 30 years of military service to the United States during a period which covered the whole of World War II, the Korean war, and part of the Vietnam War.

A horticulturist, he also was a California licensed landscape and general contractor, owning businesses in those fields in the San Francisco Bay area.

When the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit was in its infancy, he was recruited and accepted a position with that District from which he retired. Hobbies of cooking, writing, boating and donating his time to others were his pleasures.

He married Ethel Jean Rhoads in 1948, who passed away in 1988. He was also preceded in death by parents, six sisters, five brothers and several nephews and nieces.

Jim married MaryAnn Stillmank on May 26, 1992. She, many nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren survive him.

Donations may be made to the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging, One Elwood Ave., Kansas City, KS, 66103-3719, for the education of mission and third-world children.

A Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 4, at 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: James V. Schulz, died 2019
Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
Obituary: Frank Lopez Valencia,1924-2019
Obituary: Harry Edward Cipriano Sr. 1923-2019
Obituary: James E. Meckem

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News