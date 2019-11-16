Obituary: James V. “Jim” Schulz
James V. “Jim” Schulz passed away October 24, 2019, at the age of 95 in Clarkdale, Arizona.
Jim retired from the U.S. Navy after 30 years of military service to the United States during a period which covered the whole of World War II, the Korean war, and part of the Vietnam War.
A horticulturist, he also was a California licensed landscape and general contractor, owning businesses in those fields in the San Francisco Bay area.
When the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit was in its infancy, he was recruited and accepted a position with that District from which he retired. Hobbies of cooking, writing, boating and donating his time to others were his pleasures.
He married Ethel Jean Rhoads in 1948, who passed away in 1988. He was also preceded in death by parents, six sisters, five brothers and several nephews and nieces.
Jim married MaryAnn Stillmank on May 26, 1992. She, many nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren survive him.
Donations may be made to the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging, One Elwood Ave., Kansas City, KS, 66103-3719, for the education of mission and third-world children.
A Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 4, at 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
Information provided by survivors.
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- ‘Glamping’ plan application withdrawn
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Kiedi Dever
- More than 250 show for Cornville feedback on developments
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: