Obituary: Mary Batina, 1940-2019

Mary Batina passed away at home in Casa Grande, Arizona on October 28, 2019 due to cancer.

She was born Mary Jean Reeves in Clarkdale on Sept. 30, 1940.

She was welcomed into this world by her parents, Jack and Dorothy Reeves, and her brother, Bobby. At the time, they lived on a ranch up at Cherry Creek.

In 1945, the family moved to Camp Verde so that Mary could attend school. She attended Camp Verde schools until graduating in the CVHS Class of 1958.



Mary married Jess Batina in 1965 in Camp Verde and they had three children together before Jess passed away in 1983 in Casa Grande.

Mary responded to the heavy blow by devoting herself to raising her children.

It wasn’t always easy for her, but she was able maintain her good nature to see that each of the children finished school and started families of their own.

It was her grandchildren that gave her the most joy. She reveled in going to school to eat lunch with them, watching their ball games, dance recitals, graduations, and swim meets.

She loved them dearly and nothing made her as happy as one of them paying a visit to her house.

Her grandchildren include Katie Kempton (daughter of Joyce and Brent Kempton), Kori Batina and Jake Batina (children of John and Kim Batina), Amanda Clark, AJ Simmons, Adrienne Batina, and Natalie Batina (children of Mike and Pam Batina).

Great grandchildren include Andrew Clark, Jaylie Clark, Prynne Simmons, and Mara Simmons.

Mary is survived by beloved sisters-in-law Gloria Reeves and Loretta Batina. Her cherished nieces Rita Davis, Ramona Reddell, Roberta Halford, their spouses and children. Her loved nephew Mike Fagnan and cousins in Camp Verde.

A graveside service will be held by Pastor Alan Emory at Clear Creek Cemetery on November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.