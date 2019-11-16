Sedona Recycling could still be part of county plans

SEDONA -— One of the few nonprofits anywhere that handles community recycling services has put in bids for the only three locations it can service regularly.

Sedona Recycling has run into a financial brick wall over the past two years, as the start of China no longer accepting some recyclables and other factors reducing prices paid for materials recycled in the Verde Valley.

That led the Sedona-based nonprofit, which has long had some form of contract with Yavapai County to maintain recycling bins in many Verde Valley communities, to scale back the pickup side of its operations this past summer.

The City of Sedona doubles its Fiscal 2019 budget to aid the nonprofit, forking over $200,000 to help keep Sedona Recycling afloat this year; the nonprofit has three bins and its main center in its home city.

Sedona Recycling is still being paid $3,800 per month by the county for the two bins it has in the Cornville and one in the Village of Oak Creek. However, the nonprofit had been receiving $5,600 per month to pick up from six locations: two in Cornville and Village of Oak Creek that it still maintains, plus sites in Rimrock, Verde Village and Cottonwood.

When the frequent trips across the valley began to really wear out Sedona Recycling’s lone large truck, the Verde Village and Cottonwood bin locations were dropped, which caused the nonprofit to break the terms of its contract with the county.

The consent agenda for the county’s Board of Supervisors’ Wednesday, Nov. 20 meeting includes three items concerning Sedona Recycling: official termination of the current contract, approval of a contract for service of the Cornville-Page Springs area and approval of a contract for service to the Village of Oak Creek.

Wednesday’s meeting is set for 9 a.m., 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood.

The contracts, if approved, will pay Sedona Recycling $1,350 monthly for the two Cornville-Page Springs bin locations and about $3,200 monthly for the Clark’s Market parking-lot bin location in the Village of Oak Creek.

Sedona Recycling Director Jill McCutcheon said the nonprofit only has one large truck, which has 600,000 miles on it, and a new truck, priced at about $350,000, is not in its budget for the foreseeable future.

“We really want to keep bins in those places,” McCutcheon said regarding the Cornville and Village of Oak Creek bins. “We became and remain a nonprofit so that we can qualify for grants available to organizations like ours, but those grants tend to be either small and for programming, or matching grants for millions of dollars in eco-friendly truck fleets, but not for one large, expensive truck.”

Some cities have a bin serviced by a garbage hauler, such as Patriot, which maintains a bin in Clarkdale. Cottonwood has no designated trash hauler, so the three private haulers who service the city also maintain curbside recycling bins, at a cost to each customer. Sedona Recycling still sends its aging truck to the west end of the valley on Wednesdays, mainly to pick up recyclables from specific businesses.

McCutcheon said, prices for the material are so low, much of its collection is being done at a loss.

“Material sales only helps us cover about 25 percent of payroll,” McCutcheon said. “Cardboard and paper have dropped by about 90 percent. China’s shutdown has affected more than plastic, and buyers have had to lowball everyone.”

Also, McCutcheon said, there are no paper processing mills on West Coast of the United States, so the few in the eastern two-thirds of America can also pay low rates, and shipping costs make some mills unfeasibly far from Arizona.

“I am always looking for grant programs,” McCutcheon said. “The Sedona Chamber of Commerce has been great about helping us seek out sustainable practices and ways to pay for it.”

She said when the one aging truck is out of service, crews pick up from Cornville or the Village of Oak Creek “by hand,” using smaller vehicles.

“There really is no one to back us up,” McCutcheon said.

Sedona Recycling makes pickups in the Village of Oak Creek five days per week and has serviced that part of the valley for about 20 years. McCutcheon said not all recycling is done by permanent area residents or businesses.

Some building owners who operate short-term rentals collect their guests’ recyclables and bring those to the Sedona Recycling facility. McCutcheon said her nonprofit, which maintains a 501(c)(3) designation, will continue to use its board’s ideas to keep up as much service as possible.

“We’ll continue to adjust,” she said.

Approval of a consent agenda for county meetings is voted upon as a single action by the Board of Supervisors. Sedona Recycling’s three contract actions are among the 34 items on the consent agenda for Wednesday’s meeting; if a supervisor wants to discuss an item, the board votes on whether to remove it from the consent agenda and address it separately.

One Supervisor who might oppose a new Sedona Recycling contract is Tom Thurman. He told the Verde Independent in September that private trash collection services, some of whom charge a fee for recycling if done curbside, do the same job as a taxpayer-aided entity, such as a nonprofit like Sedona recycling.

“We can’t keep subsidizing a service when the private sector is figuring out how to do the same tasks,” Thurman said in September. “We have so many other needs in the county. We can’t afford to prop up a service just because of what China isn’t paying.”