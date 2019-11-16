Three Mingus volleyballers named honorable mention All-Region
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 3:08 p.m.
Three Mingus Union volleyball players were named honorable mention All-Grand Canyon Region.
Junior libero/defensive specialist Sadie Backus, senior setter/outside hitter/opposite Olivia Gordon and senior setter/outside hitter/opposite Jenna Mahon received the honorable mention accolades.
Also, Mahon was second team All-Region last season.
Most Read
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- ‘Glamping’ plan application withdrawn
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Kiedi Dever
- More than 250 show for Cornville feedback on developments
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: