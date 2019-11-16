OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Three Mingus volleyballers named honorable mention All-Region

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 3:08 p.m.

Three Mingus Union volleyball players were named honorable mention All-Grand Canyon Region.

Junior libero/defensive specialist Sadie Backus, senior setter/outside hitter/opposite Olivia Gordon and senior setter/outside hitter/opposite Jenna Mahon received the honorable mention accolades.

Also, Mahon was second team All-Region last season.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Setter Mahon named All-Grand Canyon Region for Mingus Union volleyball team
Mingus Union volleyball impresses in Winslow preseason scrimmage
Mingus Union's Smyda gets Grand Canyon honorable mention for volleyball
Mingus Union’s Mahon signs with ACU volleyball
Camp Verde volleyball, girls soccer get all-region accolades

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News