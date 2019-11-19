3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT: New Verde Valley business Tactical Helpmates

1)Tactical Helpmates provides self-defense and firearm training classes for women. For the past eight years, Tactical Helpmates instructor and owner Tammy Mitchell has trained women in these two areas. “After enrolling in various training classes and becoming certified, I wanted to share what I have learned with other women,” Mitchell said. “I always envisioned a class that was taught to women and taught by a woman.”

2)It’s important for women to be able to defend themselves, Mitchell says. “Our mindset changes as well as we become more aware, prepared, capable and supportive of each other,” she says. “My desire is for women to pass these skills on to their friends, children and others. Hopefully if it spreads out to help women teach others these skills.”

3)Mitchell says that Tactical Helpmates is focused on equipping women with the skills, tactics, and strategies to survive a crisis or emergency. “If the need arises, she can become a helper or responder in a situation where there is no help available or there is no option to leave the situation,” Mitchell says. “These classes are not only for ourselves but to be a helper for the benefit of others should the need arise.”

Classes are held Friday and Saturday at various locations. Call Tactical Helpmates for more information at 928-649-1231 or visit tacticalhelpmates.com.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42