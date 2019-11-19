Letter: Menace in Venice
Editor:
Recent news reports told of the disastrous flooding of Venice, Italy, where high tides brought water levels close to the record high of 1966. Damage is pegged at more than $1 billion, and is predictably blamed by the city’s mayor on “climate change.”
Climate is naturally ever-changing, of course, but nature can’t pay for damages. So what the mayor is really saying is that humans are responsible. Does reality support that claim?
Tide gauges around the Adriatic show sea level rising at a constant rate (not accelerating) from 1875 through 2018. Venice has been sinking into its lagoon for more than a millennium.
During the 20th century, sea level at Venice rose about 4.3 inches while Venice sank about 4.7 inches.
Sea level will continue its slow rise regardless of the outcome of climate conferences, and Venice will continue sinking in spite of efforts to stop it.
In 1987, the Italian government initiated a flood gate project to protect Venice from high tides. It was supposed to be finished by now, but thanks to corruption, cost overruns, and delays typical of infrastructure projects in Italy and California, it won’t be completed until 2022.
Human-caused climate change is clearly not the cause of the recent disaster.
The sinking of Venice is not going to stop. The Adriatic tectonic plate will eventually be subsumed under the European plate, and whatever is left of Venice will be recycled in the Earth’s mantle.
The tectonic sinking isn’t uniform. Venice is slowly tilting toward the east. It may someday become a tourist attraction vying with the famous tower in Pisa, perhaps to be called “The Leaning City of Venice.”
Let’s hope the whole thing doesn’t slide into the lagoon.
David Perrell
Clarkdale
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- More than 250 show for Cornville feedback on developments
- Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Kiedi Dever
- Importance of Land Records
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Ryan Gibson
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: