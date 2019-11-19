Letter: New development: Dream or nightmare?
Editor:
What would happen if someone proposed creating in a 6,000-unit development along Wet Beaver Creek, complete with artificial lakes and five-story buildings? Would you be upset? Well – that’s the dream of two separate developers for land in Cornville just west of Page Springs Road off State Route 89A.
The developer of Spring Creek Ranch wants to put in 3,100 units on land the developer will continue to own. Buyers of manufactured homes would rent the land that their purchased and fixed homes sit on. The developer of Villa Bellaggio wants to put in about 2,000 units, along with 6 artificial lakes and 5-story structures.
To make matters worse, the developments are in close proximity to each other. Spring Creek flows through both. Spring Creek is home to a number of threatened and endangered species. After a heavy rain, runoff from the roads and from these 10,000 or so new residents’ yards will inevitably make it into Spring Creek.
For either of these proposals to proceed, they need to be rezoned from RCU-2A (Residential; Rural) to PAD (Planned Area Development). Both developers have requested rezoning.
Yavapai County Planning and Zoning has scheduled a public rezoning hearing on Spring Creek Ranch for Thursday December 19 at 9:00 AM at County offices, 10 S 6th Street in Cottonwood.
Speak out, by attending this meeting, and sending an email to planning@yavapai.us. In your email, identify the rezoning request you are writing about (Spring Creek Ranch), and include your name and address, without which your email will not be included in the record.
It’s important that we all let the County know what we think about these mega-developments, so this nightmarish prospect is put to bed, and we can sleep more peacefully.
Craig Swanson
Village of Oak Creek
