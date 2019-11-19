Letter: Safety, noise issues of Primrose cannot be ignored
Editor:
Regarding private property rights, they are important, but you must also know that the Primrose developers bought a property which was already zoned. And, given its surroundings, should have little expectation of being able to rezone to high density.
Respectfully, regarding Primrose, it is not 300-500 additional cars per day. The developers own traffic impact analysis (which by many opinions is inadequate) says:
“When fully completed, the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates residential site is predicted to generate an additional 2,211 vehicle trips per day (vtpd) on weekdays to the adjacent street system from the new project site. Fifty percent of these new trips will be into the project and 50 percent will be out of the project.”
With Primrose, the transportation issue is not limited to road congestion, there are significant noise and safety issues.
Bill Kline
Rimrock
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- More than 250 show for Cornville feedback on developments
- Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Kiedi Dever
- Importance of Land Records
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Ryan Gibson
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: