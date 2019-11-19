OFFERS
Letter: Safety, noise issues of Primrose cannot be ignored

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 11:22 a.m.

Editor:

Regarding private property rights, they are important, but you must also know that the Primrose developers bought a property which was already zoned. And, given its surroundings, should have little expectation of being able to rezone to high density.

Respectfully, regarding Primrose, it is not 300-500 additional cars per day. The developers own traffic impact analysis (which by many opinions is inadequate) says:

“When fully completed, the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates residential site is predicted to generate an additional 2,211 vehicle trips per day (vtpd) on weekdays to the adjacent street system from the new project site. Fifty percent of these new trips will be into the project and 50 percent will be out of the project.”

With Primrose, the transportation issue is not limited to road congestion, there are significant noise and safety issues.

Bill Kline

Rimrock

