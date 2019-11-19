OFFERS
Letter: Thanks to all for helping keep State Route 260 clean

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 11:24 a.m.

Editor:

The following people helped with the Highway 260 cleanup on Nov. 16: Peggy Barksdale, Charles Mackey, David Nelson, David Nauman, Beth Cady, Peter Bailey, Dean Koropathicki, Matt Robertson, Steven Stack, Robert Thompson, Collene Maktenicks, Mal Otterson.

The two-mile section of highway 260 looks a lot better. Many thanks to all.

Mal Otterson

Verde Village

