Letter: Thanks to all for helping keep State Route 260 clean

Editor:

The following people helped with the Highway 260 cleanup on Nov. 16: Peggy Barksdale, Charles Mackey, David Nelson, David Nauman, Beth Cady, Peter Bailey, Dean Koropathicki, Matt Robertson, Steven Stack, Robert Thompson, Collene Maktenicks, Mal Otterson.



The two-mile section of highway 260 looks a lot better. Many thanks to all.

Mal Otterson

Verde Village