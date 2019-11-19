OFFERS
Obituary: Hazel Delight Darpon 1921-2019

Hazel Delight Darpon

Hazel Delight Darpon

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 11:55 a.m.

Hazel Delight Darpon born June 19, 1921 in Denver, Colorado and passing away on Nov. 11, 2019 in Kellogg, Idaho with family by her side.

Hazel was a faithful Christian her entire life, living in His word every step of the way. Hazel spent her life caring for others including her beloved pets, and there were many. If you were lucky enough to know Hazel, you were lucky enough.

Hazel married Chester (Chet) Dapron in September of 1947 and Hazel followed him in his work to Peru and back to the U.S. making friends who would turn into family along the way. After her husband’s death in 1974 she spent some years with son David and family in California, and then her cousin Ted in Arizona until finally moving up with daughter Carolynne and family to Idaho.

Hazel is preceded in death by her husband, Chet Dapron; mother, MaryEllen Rowden; father, Gilbert Lemley; cousin, Ted Hoggett; grandpa, Thomas Rowden; grandma, AnnaLura Rowden; daughter, Carolynne Westfall; son, David Dapron; daughter, Bonnie Fain; and granddaughter, Rhonda Chambers. Hazel is survived by grandson, Ronald Dapron (Karen) of Kellogg, Idaho; Andrea Dapron Hesse of Canyon Country, Calif.; Margo Delight White of Smelterville, Idaho; Jimmy Dean of Smelterville, Idaho; Blake (Dawn) Evanson of Osburn, Idaho; and many great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Clarksdale, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
