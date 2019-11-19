Rimrock fugitive arrested

CAMP VERDE – On Nov. 12, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office arrested a Rimrock woman wanted for assuming the identity of another person.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a Camp Verde deputy stopped 21-year-old Cortlynn Meyer as she was leaving a car wash.

“Upon contacting the subject, Meyer initially gave a false name to the officer, but then admitted to her true identity,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Monday news release.

Meyer, who was arrested without incident, was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as methamphetamine.

A passenger in an Oct. 3 traffic stop, Meyer had assumed the identity of another person “to avoid being identified as she has an active probation violation warrant,” according to an Oct. 26 Sheriff’s Office news release.

The warrant stems from charges of possession of dangerous drugs, taking the identity of another, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI, the Oct. 26 news release stated.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle Meyers was driving at the time of her arrest was later identified as Alejandro Carrillo of Rimrock, the news release also stated.

Carrillo, who had an active felony warrant for auto theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, was also taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office news release stated.

Meyer is being held on a $22,500 bond in the Yavapai County Jail and Carrillo is being held on a $5,000 bond.