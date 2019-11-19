Time capsule prepares next year’s students

COTTONWOOD – At Mountain View Preparatory in Cottonwood, seventh grade students are deciding what to put into their time capsule. Because next year’s seventh graders will open it.

The reason that the capsule will be sealed for only one year, seventh grade teacher Terri Rose said, is because middle school at Mountain View Prep is grades 7-8, not 6-8 as with most schools.

Opening the time capsule a year after it’s sealed, Rose said of the social studies and interdisciplinary project, is “supposed to help with the transition from sixth grade to seventh grade, to middle school.”

Items that will go into the time capsule will include a Scrunchie, hydro flask, Rubik’s cube, hand sanitizer, a piece of shale, math homework, classroom agenda, piece of lined paper and letters from some of the students.

Seventh graders are each filling out a form that tells a little about themselves, such as things they have learned since school started, biggest surprise, favorite thing about middle school, advice for incoming seventh graders, as well as fads.

Seventh grader Janessa Delong said that her class is assembling the time capsule to “show the sixth graders how to think and act in the seventh grade.”

“We want them to be prepared,” Janessa said. “Because the agenda, rules, all of that could change in three years. Nobody can ever take that away from us, because that’s us right now.”