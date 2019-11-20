OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Nov. 20
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Debate over how to do business prevents Big Park Council from actually conducting business

Marc Fuller

Marc Fuller

Marc Fuller Big Park Council President
Originally Published: November 20, 2019 12:33 p.m.

Unfortunately, what emerged from November’s Big Park Regional Coordinating Council meeting has now become a pattern for the last four months: contentious bureaucratic maneuvering and tedious, time-consuming recesses consulting with a parliamentarian all orchestrated by a handful of council members.

The first hour of the November meeting was spent discussing the previous meeting minutes and another 45 minutes arguing over points of order with a parliamentarian. Yavapai Sergeant Brandon Rumph and Sedona-Oak Creek Fire District Captain Jon Davis left the meeting after waiting over an hour to make their reports. Several council members also left the meeting before it concluded.

A woman who was a guest at the meeting stood up and exclaimed in detail her disgust with the meeting's proceedings and soon left. I agree and regret that over the last few months there are a few board members who seem to believe that the BPRCC exists, not for the entire community, but for their own ego and agenda.

For example, these same individuals decided to rearrange the meeting room by moving tables in a new configuration that excludes the community audience by relegating them to the side of the room. When it was suggested that the council return the table arrangements that previously fostered an inclusive participatory environment, it was vigorously rejected by those individuals.

More concerning is the way a few members have steered the council into non-participatory processes by enforcing strict parliamentary rules using consultants at a cost of $500 per month. A huge expense for a small grass roots organization like BPRCC, which has total revenue averaging less than $350 per month.

Additionally, while publicly maintaining that they want open, transparent processes, a small number of members are re-writing the council's bylaws in meetings that are closed to all but a select few. Even excluding myself from attending the sub-committee’s meetings.  And, after three months they have still refused to share any of their proposed changes with the board and community.

Finally, for the first time in anyone’s memory, and probably for the first time ever, the chair of the nominating committee has presented himself as the nominee for vice-president, leading many old timers wondering what has become of the standards of ethical behavior on the BPRCC

It’s folly when individuals, with an agenda, erase the long-standing mission and customs of an organization on the assumption that an organization’s reputation and influence reside solely in its name. They forget the adage ‘A good reputation is hard won and easily lost’.

Big Park Regional Coordinating Council is a corporation with a reputation achieved over a period of decades by volunteers representing a diverse cross section of the community. 

Sadly, that reputation is now being diminished monthly.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Non-profit status limits Big Park Council's political options
Big Park Council to get overview of Sedona Vista Village project
Information forthcoming on Village development, expansion projects
All-American Road bike lines may be eliminated
Understanding process and procedure of Colt Grill project

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News