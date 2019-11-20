Debate over how to do business prevents Big Park Council from actually conducting business

Unfortunately, what emerged from November’s Big Park Regional Coordinating Council meeting has now become a pattern for the last four months: contentious bureaucratic maneuvering and tedious, time-consuming recesses consulting with a parliamentarian all orchestrated by a handful of council members.

The first hour of the November meeting was spent discussing the previous meeting minutes and another 45 minutes arguing over points of order with a parliamentarian. Yavapai Sergeant Brandon Rumph and Sedona-Oak Creek Fire District Captain Jon Davis left the meeting after waiting over an hour to make their reports. Several council members also left the meeting before it concluded.

A woman who was a guest at the meeting stood up and exclaimed in detail her disgust with the meeting's proceedings and soon left. I agree and regret that over the last few months there are a few board members who seem to believe that the BPRCC exists, not for the entire community, but for their own ego and agenda.

For example, these same individuals decided to rearrange the meeting room by moving tables in a new configuration that excludes the community audience by relegating them to the side of the room. When it was suggested that the council return the table arrangements that previously fostered an inclusive participatory environment, it was vigorously rejected by those individuals.

More concerning is the way a few members have steered the council into non-participatory processes by enforcing strict parliamentary rules using consultants at a cost of $500 per month. A huge expense for a small grass roots organization like BPRCC, which has total revenue averaging less than $350 per month.

Additionally, while publicly maintaining that they want open, transparent processes, a small number of members are re-writing the council's bylaws in meetings that are closed to all but a select few. Even excluding myself from attending the sub-committee’s meetings. And, after three months they have still refused to share any of their proposed changes with the board and community.

Finally, for the first time in anyone’s memory, and probably for the first time ever, the chair of the nominating committee has presented himself as the nominee for vice-president, leading many old timers wondering what has become of the standards of ethical behavior on the BPRCC

It’s folly when individuals, with an agenda, erase the long-standing mission and customs of an organization on the assumption that an organization’s reputation and influence reside solely in its name. They forget the adage ‘A good reputation is hard won and easily lost’.

Big Park Regional Coordinating Council is a corporation with a reputation achieved over a period of decades by volunteers representing a diverse cross section of the community.

Sadly, that reputation is now being diminished monthly.